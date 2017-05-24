WARREN

Graduating seniors from Niles McKinley High School celebrated their commencement Wednesday night among friends, family and school staff at the W.D. Packard Music Hall in Warren.

The school’s 2017 graduating class numbers 160 seniors.

Throughout the evening, the McKinley High School Band performed, including the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” classically associated with graduation ceremonies.

In addition to the band, a choral group from the school, the “Belles and Beauxs,” performed.

Valedictorians Brendan Busse, Austin Cline and Irene Denney addressed the audience during the ceremony.

