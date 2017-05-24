YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Bar Association’s annual service to memorialize lawyers who have died in the past year will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in the domestic relations courtroom on the fourth floor of the county courthouse, 120 Market St.

Attorneys memorialized are Victor Sperling, D. Kim Stefanski, Barry R. Laine, John C. Thorpe and Joseph D. DeSanto.

Judge Robert Rusu of the county’s probate court will give the memorial address. The Rev. Edward Noga will deliver the invocation, and Atty. W. Scott Fowler will give the benediction.