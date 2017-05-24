NEW MIDDLETOWN — Village police and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are investigating after the body of a 31-year-old man was found this week in a trailer in the village.
A news release this afternoon did not say where or when the body was found. The release said the person who found the man told police the man had been drinking heavily and using heroin the night before he was found.
Calls for more information were not returned.
