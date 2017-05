BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BLACK, DELPHINE DENISE 11/24/1988 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Robbery



BRIAN, KAYLA 7/7/1991 GOSHEN POLICE DEPT. Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments



CARTWRIGHT, KEVIN DOUGLAS 8/4/1987 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Burglary



CROSS, C'QUAN CHARLES 8/4/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



GROSS, TRACY L 8/31/1976 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

HOTCHKISS, DANIEL JAMES 3/27/1965 MAHONING VALLEY VIOLENT CRIMES TASK FORCE Selling purchasing distributing or delivering dangerous drugs

JOHNSON, ANTHONY DEWAYNE 8/27/1986 HUMILITY OF MARY HEALTH PARTNERS PD Trafficking in Drugs

LOVE, DESHANNON LEETEE 5/9/1978 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



MCLELLAND, THOMAS ARCHIBALD 2/18/1956 POLAND TWP. POLICE Burglary

MCNAIR, CATEZ L 10/17/1972 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

PAGE, KENNETH CARDEL 12/1/1955 MAHONING VALLEY VIOLENT CRIMES TASK FORCE Possession of Drugs

RENO, BRIANNA MARIE 11/17/1993 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possessing Criminal Tools



SNYDER, SHAWN PATRICK 12/23/1963 MAHONING VALLEY VIOLENT CRIMES TASK FORCE Possession of Drugs

STANTON, ANDREW DAVID 3/13/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Arrest Of Probationer



TAYLOR, DAVID LEE 5/21/1957 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

VITUCCI, ANELISA NICOLE 10/14/1997 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons



WILLIAMS, DELVIN RAY 12/8/1980 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of P.O.

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BENZENHOEFER, ANDREW L 4/14/1990 5/18/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



BOYKIN, MARY JANE 12/12/1995 3/31/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



BROCK, PATRICIA LYNN 1/19/1973 5/23/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



BROWN, JENNIFER A 5/13/1989 5/16/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



CASEY, WILLIAM THOMAS JR 4/19/1961 5/19/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



CLARK, JAMIE 1/9/1984 5/20/2017 BONDED OUT



CLEMENS, CRYSTAL S 4/25/1981 5/22/2017 BONDED OUT



DATES, QUALA SEARRA 7/3/1985 5/17/2017 BONDED OUT



DAVIS, KEYLAN T 6/22/1988 5/17/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



DEVELLIN, ANDREW SCOTT 10/3/1997 4/19/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

FERRIER, BRANDON RICHARD 10/30/1996 5/23/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



FLOYD, EVA RAE 12/27/1960 4/12/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



GIBBS, LEWIS DION 7/13/1978 2/23/2017 TIME SERVED



GUSTAFSON, LEE WILLIAM 8/26/1981 5/23/2017 BONDED OUT



HARRISS, AUSTIN MICHAEL 11/11/1997 4/24/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

JOHNSON, KENDALL PARIUCE JR 3/24/1990 5/23/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



KALE, CODY MICHAEL 12/22/1992 3/9/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



KINLEY, CINDY MARIE 4/21/1958 5/21/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



LANDIS, DANA 1/30/1964 5/23/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



LEE, MARCUS 3/7/1984 5/16/2017 TIME SERVED



MARTIN, A'YANIA DESHAY 4/20/1992 5/23/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



MASON, ANDRE LAMAR 3/20/1970 5/5/2017 BONDED OUT



MCCREE, JOHN M 2/13/1985 5/20/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



NUNEZ, KEITH 8/19/1988 5/19/2017 TIME SERVED



PERRY, ANDREA A 5/7/1990 9/30/2016 TIME SERVED



PITTS, ANDREW S 12/17/1981 5/23/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



RIZER, CHRISTOPHER C 2/19/1959 5/19/2017 BONDED OUT



SCOTT, JOHN W 9/27/1954 4/5/2017 RELEASED



SMITH, ERIC OTIS JR 5/6/1986 5/21/2017 BONDED OUT



STANDISH, BRITTANY 1/6/1987 5/23/2017 BONDED OUT



THOMAS, MARQUEZ DAISHON 4/16/1997 5/23/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



WALKER, MARTASIA BRYANA DENISE MON A 5/20/1997 5/20/2017 BONDED OUT



WILLIAMS, MARCUS M 5/8/1988 5/7/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WOLF, CRISTINA GRACE 6/27/1984 5/21/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WRIGHT, DANDRE LATRELL 8/15/1985 5/21/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



ZEBRASKY, DONALD 12/9/1968 5/23/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE