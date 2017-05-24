PITTSBURGH (AP) — A former dispatcher for the Pennsylvania State Police is suing the agency, alleging a trooper who harassed her had a history of sexually hostile behavior.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports the federal lawsuit also claims supervisors and co-workers at the Greensburg barracks retaliated against the woman when she accused Trooper Eric Zona of exposing himself to her in 2015.

Zona was charged with indecent exposure and open lewdness. He shot and killed himself shortly before his trial was set to start.

The state attorney general’s office, which is defending the state police, acknowledged that Zona had been previously disciplined for making unwanted advances, but said other harassment allegations did not come to light until after Zona had been suspended. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.