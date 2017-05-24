Gallery: Hubbard graduation



By WILLIAM K. ALCORN

YOUNGSTOWN

Among the 154 Hubbard High School graduates who crossed the Stambaugh Auditorium stage to receive their diplomas were identical twins, Jessie and Justyn Glaser, sons of Robert and Melanie Glaser, and the Glaser’s “step-daughter” Hailey Capobianco.

Jessie is headed to Pittsburgh Technical College, Justyn to Youngstown State University, and Hailey wants to study forensic anthropology at the University at Albany (SUNY).

“We’re very proud of them all,” the Glasers said before the 6 p.m. ceremony began.

Stambaugh Auditorium was packed Wednesday with graduates and their parents and relatives, all filled with pride for the young graduates who took the important step to life after high school, whether it be entering the workforce, the military or college.

Among the proud adults were Leida and Joe Shuluga of Lowellville, there to support their niece, Georganna Norris, daughter of John and Teresa Norris. They were joined by Georganna’s grandfather, George Siva, of Port Richey, Fla.

Other proud parents were Diann and Tom Wess. Their children are Kylei Mosora, who attended classes at YSU her senior year, and Sydney Wess, who plans to attend Kent State University. Their son, Alex Mosora, is in the Navy.

Raymond W. Soloman, superintendent of the Hubbard Exempted Village School District, said his remarks were inspired by the lyrics of the Class of 2017’s song, “Live Like We’re Dying.”

Soloman urged the graduates to not “sit back and to take risks, but be reasonable because life is precious. You will be missed,” he said.

Hubbard High School Principal Brandie Yobe introduced class salutatorian Jessica Wylie and valedictorian Nicholas Adduci, whose addresses were based on the theme “Doing What You Love.”

“Fellow grads, we have finally reached the moment we have been waiting for. High school was meant to prepare us for the real world ... to be our own persons and more confident,” said Jessica.

“For the majority of our lives people have told us what to do. Now, we are masters of our own destiny,” she said.

“Do what you love, because in the end that is all that matters,” Jessica said.

“This moment is key, because now the choices are ours,” Nicholas said.

“The challenge is to go out and do what you love. Set goals and achieve, doing what makes you happy. Be honest and frank. Be kind, love everybody and be true to yourselves. Give the world the best you have. You’ll get kicked in the teeth ... but do it anyway,” Nicholas said.

Principal Yobe urged the graduates to stay true to their beliefs.

“Find your passion, listen to your heart and reach for the stars,” she said.