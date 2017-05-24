PITTSBURGH (AP) — With just one black person seated among the first 11 jurors chosen for Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial, defense lawyers are crying foul and accusing prosecutors of trying to systematically keep blacks off the jury.

The lawyers returned to court today in Pittsburgh to pick a 12th juror and six alternates. Cosby arrived just before 8 a.m.

For now, Judge Steven O'Neill has rejected the race-bias argument.

Prosecutors said race was not a factor in their decision to strike two black women from the panel this week. They said one was a former Pittsburgh police detective who sued the city after she was arrested in a public scandal.

Judge O'Neill pledged to revisit the issue if defense lawyer Brian McMonagle, who had accused prosecutors of "a systematic exclusion of African-Americans," presented statistical evidence to back that up.

The 100 people summoned to the Allegheny County courthouse for juror consideration so far have included 16 people of color. A new jury pool will be summoned today.

The jurors selected Tuesday included a black woman who said she knew only "basic information" about the case, a young white man who initially expressed a tendency to believe police and two people who said they don't read or watch the news.

The jury now consists of seven men and four women – all but one of them white – in a case Cosby has said may have racial undertones.