JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Bomb squad to check suspicious suitcase on East Market in Warren


Published: Wed, May 24, 2017 @ 6:10 p.m.

WARREN

The Youngstown bomb squad is on its way to the city on building on East Market Street to check a suspicious suitcase on the back sidewalk.

Police say a Janitor spotted the suitcase around 5 o'clock and called police.

Because the suitcase is "out of place," authorities are treating it as a potential threat, a police officer said.

The building is empty, and officials have used crime scene tape to keep people away from the south side of the building along Franklin St., Southeast.

The building, sometimes known as the Gibson building, is just east of Pine Street downtown and houses the city income tax department and health department.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes