The Youngstown bomb squad is on its way to the city on building on East Market Street to check a suspicious suitcase on the back sidewalk.

Police say a Janitor spotted the suitcase around 5 o'clock and called police.

Because the suitcase is "out of place," authorities are treating it as a potential threat, a police officer said.

The building is empty, and officials have used crime scene tape to keep people away from the south side of the building along Franklin St., Southeast.

The building, sometimes known as the Gibson building, is just east of Pine Street downtown and houses the city income tax department and health department.