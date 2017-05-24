BOARDMAN — A Youngstown woman faces a robbery charge after an incident reported at Macy's in the Southern Park Mall.

Police were called to the store about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. A loss-prevention employee had stopped a woman accused of shoplifting and was holding her down on the ground in front of the store when police arrived, according to a police report.

Delphine Black, 28, of Jefferson Street is charged with robbery and also was found to have a warrant out of Trumbull County on a charge of deception to obtain dangerous drugs.

A store employee told police Black concealed two watches, valued at a total of $280, and walked out of the store. After the employee detained her, Black reportedly hit, pushed, bit and scratched him, leading to the robbery charge.

Black was taken to the Mahoning County jail.