Americans don't trust media, but feel better about favorites


Published: Wed, May 24, 2017 @ 3:09 p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Ask Americans what they think about the news media, and be prepared for some thumbs down. But a new poll out today suggests the attitudes are a little more complicated.

The poll by the Media Insight Project says Americans have a higher opinion of the news sources they rely on regularly than when asked about the news media as a general concept.

For example, only 17 percent of Americans judged the media as very accurate, but twice as many people say that about the news sources they visit most often.

Young people are more likely to be suspicious about the media than their elders. The poll also revealed a certain amount of confusion among consumers about the mix of news and opinion.

