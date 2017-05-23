BOARDMAN — A woman being booked into the Mahoning County jail on numerous charges faces an additional felony charge after admitting that she had a bag of marijuana hidden in her underwear.

Anelisa Vitucci, 19, of Howell Drive in Poland was charged with assault on a police officer, obstructing official business, conveyance of drugs into a detention facility, possession of alcohol underage, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting arrest for the incident that began with a traffic stop late Monday night.

A township officer stopped Vitucci after she ran a red light on South Avenue, according to a police report.

After asking Vitucci to get out of her vehicle due to the officer smelling marijuana, Vitucci reportedly rolled up her window, locked her doors and started using her cellphone. When the officer attempted to reach through an open window, she reportedly rolled it up on his arm, then tried to fight with two officers who removed her from the vehicle and eventually secured her in handcuffs.

She continually to exhibit aggressive behavior in the police cruiser and at the jail, police said.

Police reportedly found a marijuana grinder, marijuana, a dagger, and a bottle of alcohol in the vehicle. While being booked into the jail, a Mahoning County deputy sheriff had to remove marijuana from Vitucci's underwear. Vitucci remains in the jail.