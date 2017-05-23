WARREN _ Police are investigating three robberies that took place Monday and early today, two of them involving firearms.

At 9:55 p.m. Monday, a 48-year-old city reported being robbed by two males as he walked on on Idylwild Street Northwest.

The man said the two brandished firearms, took his wallet and other items from his pockets and assaulted him. He was bleeding from his forehead and bridge of the nose. He was treated at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

At 10:50 p.m., two males walked into the Lit'l Mac Food Store on Parkman Road with one of them pushing a clerk into the wall with a gun pointing at her. The other male pointed a gun at the other clerk and forced her into the back of the store, but he was unable to get any money from the back and returned with the clerk to the front.

Both suspects fled after taking cash from a register, the cell phone from one of the workers and credit card from the other.

At 1:30 a.m. today, police were called to Trumbull Memorial for a city man, 18, who said he was assaulted with a baseball bat by a male he knows while he was with another male and two females on the bike trail near Warren G. Harding High School.

The victim said he also was robbed of two necklaces, a pocket knife and two pairs of head phones. A second man was robbed of his cellphone but not injured, police said.