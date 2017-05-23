LIBERTY

Veterans' Outreach, a non-profit organization with its corporate headquarters in Liberty, needs volunteers to help veterans. Volunteers are needed for transportation to doctor appointments.

Networkers are needed to visit local businesses for the sponsorship campaign, and help is needed with clothing and food programs at the office.

Additional help is needed with the golf scramble and bike rides. Professionals are wanted for construction, electrical, plumbing, yard work, automobile repair and more. If you have a skill that you would like to share, call 330-398-2904 or email jely@veteransoutreach.org