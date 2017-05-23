JOBS
UPDATE | Police confirm name of suspect in concert bomb


Published: Tue, May 23, 2017 @ 12:32 p.m.

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Official records show that Salman Abedi was registered as living at the Manchester house raided by armed police investigating Monday night's deadly concert blast.

The electoral register shows that 22-year-old Abedi – confirmed by British police as the suspect in the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert – lived at the house in Fallowfield in southern Manchester, where police carried out a controlled explosion today.

Alan Kinsey, 52, who lives across the street from the raided house, filmed at least 20 heavily armed police in helmets and armor march down the street, surround the house and blast down the door before entering.

He said he didn't see anyone but police leave the house.

He said a man in his 20s, whose name he didn't know, lived there. In the past there had been other residents, but for the last six months or more he had just seen the man.

