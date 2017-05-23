JOBS
UPDATE | Britain raises terror level after concert attack


Published: Tue, May 23, 2017 @ 5:17 p.m.

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain's threat level from terrorism has been raised to critical – meaning an attack may be imminent.

May says Salman Abadi, the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester, may have been part of a bigger network.

She said Abadi was born and raised in Britain.

The level previously stood at the second-highest rung of "severe" for several years.

May said critical status means armed soldiers may be deployed instead of police at public events such as sports matches.

