WARREN

Basement Outreach Ministries will host a fundraiser dinner June 3 at Aulizio’s Banquet Center, 4395 Youngstown Road SE. Doors open at 4 p.m. and dinner will be at 5. Tickets are $35 each. For reservations, call 330-506-5431.

The Honorable Judge Thomas P. Gysegem, Warren Municipal Court, will be the speaker.

Proceeds will be used for needy families and for the launching of God’s Refuge House, a long-term residential setting for women facing drug and alcohol recovery. Contributions should be sent to Basement Outreach Ministries, P.O. Box 944, Warren, OH 44482.