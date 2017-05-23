JOBS
Pa. cops save child from SUV teetering on hill after driver ODs


Published: Tue, May 23, 2017 @ 11:44 a.m.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police in Pittsburgh say an SUV with a child in the backseat nearly flipped over a steep hillside after the driver and passenger overdosed on what investigators believe was heroin.

Officers responded to the report of a vehicle off the road on Monday afternoon. Officers found the Chevrolet Blazer tipping precariously toward the hill.

The Tribune-Review reports the driver and passenger were slumped over in the front seat and a young child was crying for help in the back seat.

Because the SUV was a two-door, officers had to remove the driver and passenger to get to the child.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Mark Cuda, faces charges including reckless endangerment, driving under the influence and child endangerment.

Passenger Brandon Wible faces several drug charges.

