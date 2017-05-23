JOBS
Overdosers revived by Narcan families had on hand


Published: Tue, May 23, 2017 @ 3:41 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police responded to two heroin overdoses Tuesday within 15 minutes of each other where the victim was revived by a family member that had the opiate antidote Narcan.

Police were called about 2:35 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of East Auburndale Avenue where a person inside overdosed but by the time they arrived a family member inside revived the person.

About 2:50 p.m. on the West Side, a woman was found lying on the side of Milton Avenue. She was revived with Narcan by Lt. Ramon Cox, who was on his way home from home. However, Cox received the Narcan from the woman’s father, who told him he keeps it because his daughter is a heroin addict.

