JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Neighbor charged in Ohio fire that killed 5 kids, 2 adults


Published: Tue, May 23, 2017 @ 2:03 p.m.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Investigators in Ohio have charged a neighbor with setting a house fire that killed two adults and five children last week.

Akron police say they charged 58-year-old Stanley Ford with aggravated murder and arson on Tuesday.

A possible motive in the May 15 fire isn’t clear. Police wouldn’t release any other details about the investigation.

Ford was taken into custody Tuesday.

A medical examiner says all seven in the home died of smoke inhalation.

The victims were a 35-year-old man, his 38-year-old partner and their five children. The oldest child was 14 while the youngest was just 1.

Authorities last week searched several houses in Akron near the fire-ravaged home.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes