YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning Valley’s nonseasonally adjusted unemployment rate in April was 5.9 percent, down from 6.4 percent reported in April 2016.

The number of unemployed in the Valley dropped to 14,400 from 15,700, but the number of employed also declined to 228,300 from 229,200.

The civilian labor force, or the number of employed and unemployed, also dropped from April 2016 to April 2017 when it went from 245,000 to 243,000.

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5 percent in April, down from 5.1 percent in March.

The U.S. unemployment rate for April was 4.4 percent, 0.1 percentage points lower than in March and 0.6 percentage points lower than in April 2016.