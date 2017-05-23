JOBS
Lowellville Council endorses plans for medical marijuana facility


Published: Tue, May 23, 2017 @ 3:26 p.m.

LOWELLVILLE — Village officials are enthusiastic about one company’s plans to grow medical marijuana here.

Lake Erie Compassion Care, based in Cleveland, is seeking a license from the state to run a cultivation facility at an industrial park on McGaffney Avenue.

Village Council unanimously approved a nonbinding resolution this week to declare its support for the endeavor.

“I would never advise a client to move forward without the support of the local community,” said Les Hollis, a consultant to Lake Erie Compassion Care. “We have that community support, and we have a great piece of land.”

Lowellville Mayor James Iudiciani, Sr. is hopeful that Compassion Care will secure a license, though the process is competitive.

The company is pursuing a Level-1 cultivator license. The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program will award only 12 of those licenses statewide.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

