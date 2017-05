BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ALBANESE, LESLIE ANN 11/20/1981 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Endangering Children

CABRERA, CHRISTINA MARIE 8/14/1979 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft



CLEMENS, CRYSTAL S 4/25/1981 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

DANIELS, LAVEISHA DENISE 2/1/1973 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. 12 Point Court Susp.(Non-OVI) Or Driving Outside Privileges



HOTCHKISS, DANIEL JAMES 3/27/1965 MAHONING VALLEY VIOLENT CRIMES TASK FORCE Selling purchasing distributing or delivering dangerous drugs



KNISELEY, TODD JAMES 4/23/1989 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Sex Offender Failure To Provide Change Of Address Or Registration Of Address



LOVE, DESHANNON LEETEE 5/9/1978 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



MARTIN, A'YANIA DESHAY 4/20/1992 CANFIELD POLICE DEPT. Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of P.O.



MCLEAN, JOHN E 1/13/1948 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Felonious Assault



PAGE, KENNETH CARDEL 12/1/1955 MAHONING VALLEY VIOLENT CRIMES TASK FORCE Possession of Drugs

PATTON, CHARLES J 4/29/1960 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs



SNYDER, ROBERT WILLIAM 3/14/1960 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court

SNYDER, SHAWN PATRICK 12/23/1963 MAHONING VALLEY VIOLENT CRIMES TASK FORCE Possession of Drugs



SOLOMAN, JOSEPH 7/17/1990 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

STANDISH, BRITTANY 1/6/1987 MILTON POLICE DEPT. Assault



THOMAS, MARQUEZ DAISHON 4/16/1997 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

VITUCCI, ANELISA NICOLE 10/14/1997 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ANDERSON, KESHAUN R 7/21/1988 9/1/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BENZENHOEFER, ANDREW L 4/14/1990 5/18/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



BROCK, PATRICIA LYNN 1/19/1973 5/23/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



CASEY, WILLIAM THOMAS JR 4/19/1961 5/19/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



CLYMER, PAUL DAVID 1/28/1948 4/13/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

COCHRAN, GARY C 7/24/1946 5/12/2017 BONDED OUT

CZAP, JOSEPH 5/25/1956 3/21/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



DATES, QUALA SEARRA 7/3/1985 5/17/2017 BONDED OUT



DEFRANK, HOLLIE M 12/20/1986 4/28/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



DOW, DAVAIL DESEAN 8/10/1996 3/14/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

DRAJIC, JARRETT NICHOLAS 10/24/1994 2/17/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



EDMONDS, TERRANCE 4/12/1987 5/16/2017 BONDED OUT



FERRIER, BRANDON RICHARD 10/30/1996 5/23/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



GIBBS, LEWIS DION 7/13/1978 2/23/2017 TIME SERVED



GILMORE, JAYLE 6/20/1994 5/21/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



GUSTAFSON, LEE WILLIAM 8/26/1981 5/23/2017 BONDED OUT



HOPKINS, ANTHONY DWANE 3/21/1998 5/16/2017 BONDED OUT



JOHNSON, JAWAN I 4/20/1993 11/11/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



KALE, CODY MICHAEL 12/22/1992 3/9/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



KELLY, GEORGE 8/22/1985 4/10/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



KINLEY, CINDY MARIE 4/21/1958 5/21/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



LANG, SHANNON M 6/3/1980 5/14/2017 BONDED OUT



LEE, ALLAN DWIGHT JR 9/19/1973 4/20/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



LEE, MARCUS 3/7/1984 5/16/2017 TIME SERVED



MCCREE, JOHN M 2/13/1985 5/20/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MULDROW, JAMES 8/26/1993 5/17/2017 BONDED OUT



PEARSON, WALTER K 2/9/1982 4/26/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



PIETZ, WILLIAM CLAYTON 7/11/1977 2/10/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



RIZER, CHRISTOPHER C 2/19/1959 5/19/2017 BONDED OUT



RUTHERFORD, JOSEPH 4/12/1975 2/15/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SHAFFER, DAVID ALLEN JR 11/9/1981 5/4/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



SINGLETON, BRANDON OMAR 10/26/1982 5/19/2017 TIME SERVED



SMITH, GREGORY LAMAR JR 11/9/1991 5/3/2017 BONDED OUT

SPONAUGLE, MILFORD R 9/11/1960 5/20/2017 BONDED OUT



STAMP, JESSICA LEE 6/7/1982 5/22/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



SUNDERMAN, JAMES A 4/11/1986 11/6/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



TAYLOR, NEASHA LAPREA 6/10/1990 5/20/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



VILLANUEVA, ROBERT PHILLIP 2/1/1972 5/21/2017 BONDED OUT



WALKER, MARTASIA BRYANA DENISE MON A 5/20/1997 5/20/2017 BONDED OUT



WILLIAMS, MARCUS M 5/8/1988 5/7/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WOLF, CRISTINA GRACE 6/27/1984 5/21/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WOODS, RANDY EDWARD 12/13/1988 5/5/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



YOUNG, DARYL DEWAYNE 11/12/1972 3/10/2017 BONDED OUT



ZADAI, DAVID J 1/10/1987 3/27/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY