GIRARD — A sewage-user rate hike of close to 7 percent will go into effect June 1.

City council gave final approval this week to the increase. The vote was 5-2, with Councilman-at-large John Moliterno and Councilman Thomas Grumley, D-4th, voting no.

The new rate will rise from $7.02 to $7.52 per 1,000 gallons used.

Girard Mayor James Melfi said the increased charge is necessary to pay for capital improvements at the sewage treatment plant. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency required the facility upgrades, which cost more than $15 million.