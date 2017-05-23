JOBS
First responders revive pair in apparent OD in Austintown


Published: Tue, May 23, 2017 @ 10:57 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — First responders revived two people who overdosed at a Raccoon Road home Monday night.

A man called police when he found a man and woman passed out on the floor of the back bedroom. Both were snoring and would not wake up, the caller told police.

Lane Lifetrans Paramedics revived both victims by administered multiple doses of Narcan. They told police they had snorted heroin.

Austintown Fire Department responded to a call at the same address Saturday morning where the same woman had overdosed.

No charges have been filed.

