Final: Senators 2, Penguins 1


Published: Tue, May 23, 2017 @ 11:10 p.m.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO — Mike Hoffman goal 1:34 into the third period to play snapped a 1-1 tie and helped the Ottawa Senators stave off elimination with a 2-1 victory in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Game 7 is Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins led 1-0 after Evgeni Malkin's goal 4:51 into the second period, but Bobby Ryan scored a power-play goal 13:15 into the second to tie the game.

The Penguins outshot the Senators 46-30, but Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson stopped 46 shots. Pittsburgh goalie Matt Murray had 28 saves.

