Final: Cavaliers 112, Celtics 99


Published: Tue, May 23, 2017 @ 11:00 p.m.

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers spotted the Boston Celtics a 16-point lead and trailed by 10 at halftime, but dominated the second half for a 112-99 victory in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals at Quicken Loans Arena.

Kyrie Irving scored 40 points and LeBron James added 34 after sitting out much of the second quarter with four fouls.

Kevin Love added 17 points and 17 rebounds for Cleveland, which now leads the series 3-1.

The Cavaliers can clinch a third consecutive NBA Finals berth with a win in Game 5 on Thursday night in Boston.

