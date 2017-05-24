This year’s Father’s Day Photo Contest, “Have A Ball With Dad,” will give area sons and daughters a chance to have a real ball with their fathers.

To enter the drawing, send your favorite picture of you and your dad for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate from the Mahoning Valley Scrappers to be used for the purchase of game tickets, merchandise and food.

Remember, we accept snapshots only; no professional portraits.

HOW TO ENTER

• Email a large jpeg photo to society@vindy.com or mail your picture to: The Vindicator, “Have A Ball With Dad,” Attn.: Barb Shaffer, Society/Features Editor, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501.

• Don’t forget to include your telephone number so we can contact you if you‘re the lucky winner. Also, give us both of your names and cities of residence.

• The winning entry will be featured on our BEST page on Father’s Day, June 18. All of the pictures we receive will appear on our website at www.vindy.com.

THE DEADLINE IS FRIDAY, JUNE 9

CONTEST RULES

Entering the contest constitutes permission by the contestants for their names and photographs to be used without compensation.

Employees of this newspaper and their immediate families are not eligible to win the prize, but their pictures will be included with the others in our photo gallery online.

The winner will be contacted by a Vindicator staff member.