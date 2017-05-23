JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Eighth annual Children's Miracle Network Fun Ride & Poker run is Sunday


Published: Tue, May 23, 2017 @ 10:20 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — The eighth annual Children’s Miracle Network Fun Ride & Poker Run will take place Sunday.

All proceeds benefit Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley, Beeghly Campus, Boardman. Route maps and rules will be available at registration starting at 10 a.m. at BikeTown Harley-Davidson, 5700 Interstate Blvd.

The ride will begin at noon, which includes three card stops along a scenic route about 75 miles. The route ends at Social 45, 6885 state Route 45, Lisbon, where there will be food and refreshments, two live bands, and basket auction.

Cost is $15 per bike; $5 per passenger. In case of rain, go to Social 45 at 3:30 p.m. Motorcycles are not mandatory to participate. For information visit www.hdbiketown.com or call 330-502-9813.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes