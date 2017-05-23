AUSTINTOWN — The eighth annual Children’s Miracle Network Fun Ride & Poker Run will take place Sunday.

All proceeds benefit Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley, Beeghly Campus, Boardman. Route maps and rules will be available at registration starting at 10 a.m. at BikeTown Harley-Davidson, 5700 Interstate Blvd.

The ride will begin at noon, which includes three card stops along a scenic route about 75 miles. The route ends at Social 45, 6885 state Route 45, Lisbon, where there will be food and refreshments, two live bands, and basket auction.

Cost is $15 per bike; $5 per passenger. In case of rain, go to Social 45 at 3:30 p.m. Motorcycles are not mandatory to participate. For information visit www.hdbiketown.com or call 330-502-9813.