The South Range Board of Education approved joining the newly formed NorthEast 8 Athletic Conference for the 2018-19 school year.

The Raiders will join Hubbard, Jefferson, Girard, Niles, Lakeview, Struthers and Poland in the new league meaning seven schools are leaving the All-American Conference.

South Range notified the Eastern Buckeye Conference of their intent to withdraw their status with the conference effective today.

South Range had an offer to join a league with Newton Falls, Champion, Liberty, Crestview, Campbell, LaBrae and Brookfield but will going elsewhere now.