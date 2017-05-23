JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Eight area high schools creating new athletic league


Originally Published: 06:32 p.m., May 23, 2017 and  Updated 06:32 p.m., May 23, 2017

The South Range Board of Education approved joining the newly formed NorthEast 8 Athletic Conference for the 2018-19 school year.

The Raiders will join Hubbard, Jefferson, Girard, Niles, Lakeview, Struthers and Poland in the new league meaning seven schools are leaving the All-American Conference.

South Range notified the Eastern Buckeye Conference of their intent to withdraw their status with the conference effective today.

South Range had an offer to join a league with Newton Falls, Champion, Liberty, Crestview, Campbell, LaBrae and Brookfield but will going elsewhere now.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes