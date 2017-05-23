JOBS
Boardman woman faces drug charge after overdose


Published: Tue, May 23, 2017 @ 10:07 a.m.

BOARDMAN — A township woman faces criminal charges after reportedly suffering a drug overdose in November.

Kimberly Ramun, 40, of Angiline Drive was arrested Monday on warrants for endangering children, possessing drug-abuse instruments, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges stem from a Nov. 1 incident in which police and emergency medical responders were called to Ramun's home for a suspected overdose.

There, a woman reported she had found Ramun unresponsive on a bedroom floor. A 9-year-old child was present at the time of the overdose.

Ramun was revived with several doses of naloxone, a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Police reported finding syringes, a burnt spoon, and medical gauze sitting on a dresser in Ramun's bedroom.

