Boardman officials talk man out of jumping from tree


Published: Tue, May 23, 2017 @ 5:19 p.m.

BOARDMAN — Township police and fire officials today talked a man, who apparently considered suicide, out of jumping out of a tree, police said.

Police Chief Jack Nichols said his department sent a number of officers out to a Hopkins Road address this afternoon, where they and fire department workers spent several hours trying to convince the man not to jump.

Officials also placed a bounce-a-round on the ground underneath the tree in case the man jumped or fell.

Nichols said a police officer eventually persuaded the man, who township officers have saved from suicide before, to get down from the tree unharmed.

The man was taken to an area hospital.

