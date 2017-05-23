YOUNGSTOWN — Attorneys in Mahoning County Common Pleas are recommending a sentence of 20 years to life in prison for a man who pleaded guilty to a November 2015 shooting that killed one man and injured four others.

Sentencing will be at a later date for Daniel Harris, 37, who entered guilty pleas today before Judge John Durkin to charges of murder, four counts of felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm, all with firearm specifications.

Harris is accused of killing Tony Brown, 34, of West Delason Avenue and wounding four others during an attack outside the Southern Tavern on Glenwood Avenue.

Police said he was trying to avenge the death of Thomas Owens, 33, who was killed a few days before as he sat in a parked car on West Myrtle Avenue. However, police said Harris shot at the wrong people.

Harris was wounded in the same shooting.