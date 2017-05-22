YOUNGSTOWN

A Mistletoe Avenue woman was cited about 10:35 p.m. Saturday for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after a party at her home got out of control.

Reports said officers were called to the woman’s home in the 400 block of Mistletoe Avenue and when they arrived they found over 100 juveniles in the street fighting and causing a disturbance.

Several cars were called to help disperse the juveniles, reports said. Reports said Kawanza North, 33, approached police and told them she had a birthday party for her son and the party got out of control.

Officers issued her a ticket and a court date in municipal court.

Reports said police had been called to the street earlier in the evening because of problems stemming from the party.