Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The WWE will return to Covelli Centre on July 30.

The SummerSlam HeatWave Tour will feature a main event of Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt. In other bouts, Dean Ambrose will take on The Miz in an Intercontinental Championship match, and Seth Rollins will take on Samoa Joe.

Other WWE stars scheduled to appear include Finn Balor, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Sheamus and Cesaro, Gallows and Anderson, Enzo and Cass, and more.

Tickets start at $15 and go on sale June 2 at 10 a.m. at the Covelli box office, online at ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1-800-745-3000.