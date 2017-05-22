JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

WWE coming to Covelli July 30; Reigns, Wyatt, The Miz among bouts


Published: Mon, May 22, 2017 @ 11:36 a.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The WWE will return to Covelli Centre on July 30.

The SummerSlam HeatWave Tour will feature a main event of Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt. In other bouts, Dean Ambrose will take on The Miz in an Intercontinental Championship match, and Seth Rollins will take on Samoa Joe.

Other WWE stars scheduled to appear include Finn Balor, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Sheamus and Cesaro, Gallows and Anderson, Enzo and Cass, and more.

Tickets start at $15 and go on sale June 2 at 10 a.m. at the Covelli box office, online at ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes