WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in rebuffing a subpoena today in the investigation into Russia's election meddling.

Then a top House Democrat cited new evidence he said appeared to show Flynn lied on a security clearance background check.

With Trump himself in the Mideast on his first foreign trip as president, investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign – and allegations of Trump campaign collaboration – showed no sign of slackening in Washington. Flynn's own defensive crouch revealed the high legal stakes he faces as investigations intensify: a U.S. counterintelligence probe of Russia, a federal investigation in Virginia and multiple congressional inquiries.

As well, The Washington Post reported today the president asked two top intelligence chiefs in March to deny publicly there had been collusion between the Russians and the Trump campaign.

Citing current and former officials, the Post said the national intelligence director, Daniel Coats, and the director of the National Security Agency, Adm. Michael S. Rogers, both refused Trump's request, judging it inappropriate.

Flynn's attorneys told the Senate intelligence committee he will not turn over personal documents sought under the congressional subpoena, citing an "escalating public frenzy." They also said earlier in the day the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel has created a legally dangerous environment for him to cooperate with the Senate panel's investigation.

Hours later, Rep. Elijah Cummings, senior Democrat on the House oversight committee, said government documents he's reviewed showed inconsistencies in Flynn's disclosures to U.S. investigators in early 2016 during his security clearance review.