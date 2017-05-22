YOUNGSTOWN

Police over the weekend found 18 painkillers in one traffic stop and 57 in another.

About 2:30 p.m. Saturday, reports said police found a car driven by Michael Sullivan, 24, of Mathews Road, in the driveway of a home in the 200 block of East Avondale Avenue that had been reported stolen. When officers searched the car, they found 18 painkillers in the center console.

Reports said Sullivan told police the painkillers were his because he had pain in his collarbone. He then also volunteered he had marijuana in his underwear. He was issued citations, reports said.

About 11:50 p.m. Friday police found 57 painkillers in a car at West Chalmers and Oak Hill avenues driven by Ty Dorney, 33, of North Richview Avenue, that was pulled over for an improper turn. Reports said Dorney gave police permission to search the car where they found the pills and marijuana.

Dorney also had a warrant for a seat belt charge, reports said. He was also booked into the jail on drug charges and the warrant.