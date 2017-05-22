WARREN

Ted Nugent, the Motor City Madman, will come to Packard Music Hall on Aug. 23.

Tickets are $26.50, $39.50 and $52.50 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Packard box office, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW, at ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster outlets, and by phone at 1-800-745-3000. The concert will start at 7:30 p.m.

Nugent has carved a permanent place in rock’n’roll history as a guitar-shredding showman. He has sold more than 40 million albums in his career, performed more than 6,500 live shows, and continues to draw crowds at venues around the globe.

Nugent was named Detroit’s Greatest Guitar Player of All Time by readers of MLive, and his career spans five decades of multi-platinum hits.

His catalog of songs starts with “Journey to the Center of the Mind” by his early band the Amboy Dukes, to classics like “Stranglehold,” “Cat Scratch Fever,” “Dog Eat Dog” and “Free for All.”

Nugent has also become known as a bow-hunting afficionado, gun-rights activist, radio host and a staunch foe of drug and alcohol use.