Richard Marx will come to Stambaugh Auditorium on Sept. 24 for a 7 p.m. concert.
Tickets range from $20 to $35 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Stambaugh box office, at stambaughauditorium.com, and by phone at 330-259-0555.
A singer, songwriter and producer, Marx is known for his hit singles “Hold on to the Nights,” “Don’t Mean Nothing,” “Satisfied” and “Right Here Waiting.”
He released his self-titled debut album in 1987 and expanded his success with his 1989 album “Repeat Offender.”
As a songwriter and producer, Marx was behind the hits “To Where You Are” the first single from Josh Groban, as well as *NSYNC’s 2000 love ballad “This I Promise You.”
In 2004, Marx won a Song of the Year Grammy for co-authoring Luther Vandross’ “Dance with My Father.”
Marx has written songs for Jennifer Nettles, Keith Urban, Barbra Streisand, Vince Gill, Kenny Loggins, 98 Degrees, Sister Hazel and Kenny Rogers.
