TWINSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man who told them he was being extorted for visiting a child pornography website told the police instead of paying.

Now he’s been charged with a felony and could face more charges.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Julius Mays of Twinsburg told police he entered his personal information on a child porn site and he later got an email demanding $5,000, or he would be reported to the police.

The sheriff’s office says he instead went to the Twinsburg Police Department.

Mays is now charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

He’s in jail and could not be reached for comment.