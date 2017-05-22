ROGERS

The Rogers Flea Market plans to return to business as usual this week after a pavilion burned down Friday night.

Beverly Cline, a co-owner of the flea market, said the market will open at 7:30 a.m. Friday as usual.

“We’re hoping to get the OK to get it all cleaned up, so it’s ready to go for Friday,” Cline said.

If the pavilion isn’t cleaned up, they will relocate some people. But all 19 vendors affected by the fire are expected to be there this week.

The fire broke out at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday and was contained to just one pavillion. The market was closed so business was not interrupted.

Cline said they intend to rebuild at some point in the future, and the response has been positive.

“We’ve had a lot of people reaching out with support, and that’s been really nice,” Cline said. “And the fire departments were fabulous.”