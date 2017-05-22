AUSTINTOWN

A Youngstown man was arrested for driving with a firearm he told police he had because he always wins at the casino, according to the report.

Eric Smith, 31, of Youngstown, was pulled over on Vestal Road Sunday evening after reportedly failing to use a turn signal.

Police said Smith's license was suspended and he made movements near the floorboard and center console. Officers also reported that Smith's hands were shaking uncontrollably.

When asked if he had a weapon, Smith told police "I [expletive] up and brought it cause I always win at the casino. ... You always gotta watch your back when you have money."

An officer drew his weapon and asked Smith and his passenger to step out of the car. He reportedly found a 9mm pistol with 17 rounds of ammunition in the magazine.

Smith was charged with improper handling of a weapon in a motor vehicle.