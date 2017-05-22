JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Police investigate hazing at private college in Minnesota


Published: Mon, May 22, 2017 @ 10:11 a.m.

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Administrators at a private college in Minnesota say 13 students have been suspended over a hazing incident involving extreme drinking as part of an initiation into a secret social club.

The school says police are also investigating an alleged sexual assault that followed the hazing at Carleton College.

A letter from Carleton College President Steven Poskanzer to students, faculty and staff says the hazing April 28 was part of an initiation into a secret coed social club. The liberal arts college of about 2,000 students in Northfield, about 40 miles south of Minneapolis, doesn’t have fraternities or sororities.

The Star Tribune reports that the school declined to talk about the assault allegation and how, or if, it was connected to hazing.

———

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes