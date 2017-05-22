YOUNGSTOWN — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine today announced a consumer protection action against George N. Krinos, doing business as Windows, Doors, Kitchens, and More Construction Co., for failing to deliver promised home improvement services to consumers.

The lawsuit, filed in the Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, alleges that Krinos, former mayor of Campbell, used the name “George Nicholis” in his business dealings as Windows, Doors, Kitchens, and More, and offered home improvement work, such as roofing services and home remodeling, in Northeast Ohio.

Krinos is accused of accepting money from consumers but failing to complete projects or doing shoddy work. Among three unresolved complaints against Windows, Doors, Kitchens, and More, consumer losses total approximately $12,200.

In the lawsuit, the the attorney general seeks reimbursement for consumers and injunctive relief to stop further violations.