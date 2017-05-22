JOBS
With needle in hand, Beloit man revived on side of I-680


Published: Mon, May 22, 2017 @ 11:18 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A Beliot man Sunday was cited for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence after he was found about 5:15 p.m. passed out behind the wheel of a car he was driving on a state Route 193 ramp to Interstate 680.

Reports said when officers arrived to a call of a sick driver they found Jerrimie Carter, 43, being revived by paramedics and he was clutching a needle in his hand, reports said. He was very sweaty and had trouble breathing, reports said.

Carter was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to be treated. He was also issued a citation for driving under suspension.

