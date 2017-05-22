WARREN

Reuben Shaw, a longtime Warren police officer who was sentenced to two years of probation in November 2014 on misdemeanor charges of theft, dereliction of duty, falsification and criminal trespassing, was granted sealing of records today.

Shaw, 51, of Howland, appeared before Judge Peter Kontos of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Shaw, who was a Warren police officer 26 years, agreed to resign from the police department in 2014 and give up his commission to serve as a police officer as part of plea agreement.

The charges stem from Shaw having an abandoned car towed from a house on Kenwood Avenue Southeast to a garage he controlled.

Read the full story in Tuesday’s Vindicator.