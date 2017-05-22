JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Dismissed Warren police officer gets records sealed


Published: Mon, May 22, 2017 @ 11:40 a.m.

WARREN

Reuben Shaw, a longtime Warren police officer who was sentenced to two years of probation in November 2014 on misdemeanor charges of theft, dereliction of duty, falsification and criminal trespassing, was granted sealing of records today.

Shaw, 51, of Howland, appeared before Judge Peter Kontos of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Shaw, who was a Warren police officer 26 years, agreed to resign from the police department in 2014 and give up his commission to serve as a police officer as part of plea agreement.

The charges stem from Shaw having an abandoned car towed from a house on Kenwood Avenue Southeast to a garage he controlled.

Read the full story in Tuesday’s Vindicator.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes