« News Home

Congressional redistricting in Ohio take another step ahead


Published: Mon, May 22, 2017 @ 8:43 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — A group that wants to change the way Ohio draws congressional districts has gotten approval to take another step in its effort.

Attorney General Mike DeWine today gave his approval to the group's petition summary for the ballot proposal.

He called it a "fair and truthful" summary of the proposed constitutional amendment after earlier rejecting their initial language.

Fair Congressional Districts for Ohio mirrors a proposal Ohio voters approved overwhelming in 2015 that changed the map-making process for state legislative districts.

They want to stop lawmakers from creating congressional districts that are overwhelmingly packed with Republicans or Democrats.

They could have an amendment on the ballot as early as November 2018.

