JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Columbiana bridges will get inspections next week


Published: Mon, May 22, 2017 @ 11:21 a.m.

COLUMBIANA

Weather permitting, several area bridges will undergo routine annual inspections next week during daytime hours by an ODOT crew and a snooper truck.

On May 30, officials will inspect the U.S. Route 30 bridge at East Liverpool over State Route 39 and the railroad near the Ohio River. On May 31 and June 1, crews will move to the State Route 39 bridges over the railroad and River Road, near the Ohio River at East Liverpool.

Traffic will be restricted but maintained at all of these locations during the week.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes