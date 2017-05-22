COLUMBIANA

Weather permitting, several area bridges will undergo routine annual inspections next week during daytime hours by an ODOT crew and a snooper truck.

On May 30, officials will inspect the U.S. Route 30 bridge at East Liverpool over State Route 39 and the railroad near the Ohio River. On May 31 and June 1, crews will move to the State Route 39 bridges over the railroad and River Road, near the Ohio River at East Liverpool.

Traffic will be restricted but maintained at all of these locations during the week.