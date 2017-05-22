WARREN — Bresha Meadows, 15, who shot and killed her father in the family home on Hunter Street Northwest last July, has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of her father.

Trumbull County Family Court Judge Pamela Rintala accepted a plea agreement amending her charge from aggravated murder at a hearing today.

Bresha was sentenced to spend 60 more days in the Trumbull County juvenile justice center and then be transferred to a juvenile mental health facility for six months. She can be released to her family after that.

It is the resolution that Bresha's attorney, Ian Friedman, said was being finalized as he spoke after the last hearing May 8.

Shortly after the plea, Bresha's aunt, Lena Cooper of Nashville said the death of her brother tore her family apart and even deprived them of the right to grieve because of the behavior of the part of Bresha's family associated with Bresha's mother, Brandi Meadows.

The plea agreement heads off a trial that had been scheduled to begin today and means Bresha will not face some of the more harsh punishments that have been discussed since she was charged with aggravated murder in the death of father, Jonathan Meadows Sr., 41.

Initially, she was charged with crimes that could have resulted in her being prosecuted as an adult. That was taken off the table after a few months. Then, she faced the potential for remaining in juvenile custody until age 21.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com