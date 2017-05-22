AUSTINTOWN — Residents at an Edgehill Avenue home were awakened by gunfire late Sunday night, according to a report.

A woman living in the house said she was asleep in the living room with her 7- and 14-year-old sons when they heard gunshots and saw flashes of light out the front window. Her 8- and 12-year-old children were sleeping upstairs with her 18-month-old grandchild.

When officers arrived, they observed bullet holes in the front door and along the front side of the house. They also recovered a .22-caliber shell casing.

There had been a verbal altercation at the home in the past, which resulted in someone threatening to come back. Police are investigating the matter.