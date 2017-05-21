— Staff report

COLUMBUS

The Vindicator continued its tradition of excellence in journalism by winning five first-place awards today in the annual Ohio Associated Press Media Editors newspaper competition.

The Vindicator also placed second six times, including for general excellence, and had seven third-place awards.

Editorial page editor Bertram de Souza was named best columnist and placed second in best editorial writer; photographer William Lewis was honored for best video and placed third in best photographer; reporter Ed Runyan was recognized for best investigative reporting; copy/design editor Matthew Arnold was named best headline writer; and The Vindicator was chosen for having best digital presence.

Politics writer David Skolnick placed second in the best columnist category and third in best explanatory reporting. Art department director Robert McFerren placed second in the best graphic artist category and third in best illustration or informational graphic. Reporter Justin Wier placed second in best enterprise reporting.

Photographer Nikos Frazier placed second in best sports photo, while photographer David Dermer took third in the same category.

Staffers Sean Ferguson and Dan Wengdt placed third in best video, and business writer Kalea Hall and reporter Amanda Tonoli took third in best public service.

Entries were judged by editors from Digital First Media in Pontiac, Mich.

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States.